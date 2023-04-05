HamberMenu
Punjab starts free yoga training programme on the lines of Delhi

April 05, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the inauguration of ‘CM di Yogshala’ in Patiala on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the inauguration of ‘CM di Yogshala’ in Patiala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

CHANDIGARH

As the Punjab government on Wednesday launched ‘CM di Yogshala’, a free yoga training programme, on the lines of Delhi, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for its ‘abrupt stoppage’ in the Capital.

Launching the portal for ‘CM ki Yogshala’ in Patiala along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Mr. Kejriwal said as part of the programme free yoga will be taught to the people by trained instructors. Mr. Kejriwal said 17,000 people used to do yoga daily under the initiative in Delhi until it was stopped abruptly by the Lieutenant-Governor.

He said that the ‘yogshala’ is being started in four cities — Patiala, Phagwara, Amritsar and Ludhiana —, adding that it will be extended to other parts of the State.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Mann said the ‘yogshala’, the citizen-centric project is the brainchild of the Delhi CM, had attained a lot of popularity amongst people. He said a large number of people in the national capital benefited from this initiative and due to this, Punjab has replicated the programme.

The Punjab CM said the free yoga training programme is a path-breaking initiative aimed at creating a mass movement to carve out a healthy and prosperous Punjab. He said in consonance with the glorious ancient tradition of India, these ‘yogshalas’ will help in making the Punjabis healthy, both physically and mentally. As part of the programme, trained instructors will impart free yoga training to people in open parks and other public places, he added.

