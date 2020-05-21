Other States

Punjab sets up facilitation centre at Delhi airport

Those coming from abroad must undergo institutional quarantine, it says

Punjab recorded three COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and reported one more death taking the tally to 38, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 2,005. The patient who died was from Jalandhar. The Health department said the active cases are 173 and 1,794 patients have so far been cured.

The government has set up a facilitation centre at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi to help Punjabis coming on the special flights to reach their respective districts where they will have to remain in institutional quarantine for 14 days.

“They will also be tested for COVID-19,” Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said. “Those found negative would be sent home for another two weeks of self-quarantine while those who test positive will be shifted to isolation centres for care-treatment,” he said.

