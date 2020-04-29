Punjab sees a spike with 33 new cases

Punjab on Wednesday saw a spike in fresh cases of COVID-19 as 33 new cases surfaced, taking the total tally to 375 in the State, according to an official statement.

State health department said on April 29, as many as 11 new patients were reported from Ludhiana, eight from SAS Nagar, three each from Faridkot and Hoshiarpur districts. Two each were reported from Patiala, Bathinda and SBS Nagar districts while one each surfaced from Jalandhar and Sangrur. The total active cases in the State at present are 252. Punjab has so far seen COVID-19 related deaths. As many as 104 patients have so far recovered, it added.

In Union Territory of Chandigarh eight fresh cases were reported, taking the total count to 67.