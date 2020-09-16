Punjab sees 70 covid deaths; Haryana 25

CHANDIGARH

16 September 2020 03:47 IST

Punjab recorded 2,496 fresh COVID-19 cases on September 14 and reported 70 more deaths taking the tally to 2,424, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases have reached 82,113. The major chunk of new cases, 408 and 387 were reported from S.A.S. Nagar and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 20,690 and 58,999 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 2,488 fresh cases of Covid-19 surfaced, taking the total tally of positive cases to 96,129. Haryana also reported 25 deaths taking the total tally to 1,000. The major chunk of new cases, 336 and 279 were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad districts respectively. The active cases are 20,417 and 74,712 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.

Advertising

Advertising