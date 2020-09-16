Other States

Punjab sees 70 covid deaths; Haryana 25

Punjab recorded 2,496 fresh COVID-19 cases on September 14 and reported 70 more deaths taking the tally to 2,424, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases have reached 82,113. The major chunk of new cases, 408 and 387 were reported from S.A.S. Nagar and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 20,690 and 58,999 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 2,488 fresh cases of Covid-19 surfaced, taking the total tally of positive cases to 96,129. Haryana also reported 25 deaths taking the total tally to 1,000. The major chunk of new cases, 336 and 279 were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad districts respectively. The active cases are 20,417 and 74,712 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 3:48:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-sees-70-covid-deaths-haryana-25/article32604954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story