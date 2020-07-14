Other States

Punjab sees 357 COVID-19 cases

Punjab recorded 357 COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported five more deaths taking the tally to 204, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 8,178. The major chunk of the new cases, 88 and 65, were reported from Patiala and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 2,388 and 5,586 patients have so far been cured.

