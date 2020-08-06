Punjab sees 29 COVID-19 deaths

Punjab recorded 894 COVID-19 cases on August 5 and reported 29 more deaths taking the tally to 491, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 19,856. The major chunk, 303 and 185, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 6,422 and 12,943 patients have so far been cured.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said FIRs have been registered against 11 sanitizer brands for violation of standards.

A notice has been issued to cancel or suspend the licence of the respective brand.

Mr. Vij said about 248 samples were collected by the food and drug administration of which reports of 123 samples have been received. “Of the received reports, 109 samples have been passed, while 14 failed. Among these, nine brands were found substandard, while five were found with excessive quantity of methanol present in it, which acts as a toxin,” he said, adding that instructions have been given to recover the entire stock of the failed brand back from the market.