Punjab sees 18 COVID-19 deaths; Haryana 5

Punjab recorded 792 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and reported 18 more deaths taking the tally to 423, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 17,853. The major chunk, 147 and 100, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 5,964 and 11,466 patients have so far been cured.
In Haryana, 761 cases surfaced, taking the tally of cumulative cases to 36,519. It also reported five deaths taking the tally to 433. The major chunk, 172 and 79, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 6,396 and 29,690 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath