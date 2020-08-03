Other States

Punjab sees 18 COVID-19 deaths; Haryana 5

Amritsar: Family members make special rakhis with written messages on them to spread awareness on safety guidelines in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, in Amritsar, Sunday, Aug 2, 2020.

| Photo Credit: PTI

The major chunk, 147 and 100, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively

Punjab recorded 792 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and reported 18 more deaths taking the tally to 423, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 17,853. The major chunk, 147 and 100, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 5,964 and 11,466 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 761 cases surfaced, taking the tally of cumulative cases to 36,519. It also reported five deaths taking the tally to 433. The major chunk, 172 and 79, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 6,396 and 29,690 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.

