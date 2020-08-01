Punjab sees 16 more COVID-19 deaths, Haryana reports four

Punjab recorded 665 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and reported 16 more deaths, taking the tally to 386, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 16,119. The major chunk of new cases, 248 and 136, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively.
The active cases in the State stood at 4,999 and 10,734 patients have recovered so far, the Health Department said.
Haryana cases
In Haryana, 711 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the tally of cumulative cases to 34,965.
Haryana also reported four deaths, taking the tally to 421. The major chunk of new cases, 176 and 78, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively.
Active cases stood at 6,317 and 28,227 patients have recovered so far, said an official statement.
