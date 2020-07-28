Punjab sees 12 COVID-19 deaths; Haryana 5

Punjab recorded 557 COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported 12 more deaths taking the tally to 318, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 13,769. The major chunk of the new cases, 176 and 54, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 4,387 and 9,064 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 795 cases surfaced, taking the tally of cumulative cases to 32,127. It also reported five deaths taking the tally to 397. The major chunk of the cases, 218 and 108, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively.

The active cases are 6,684 and 25,046 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.