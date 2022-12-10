Punjab seeks Amit Shah’s intervention for getting Presidential assent for two pending Bills 

December 10, 2022 02:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention for getting Presidential assent for two important pending Bills of state, stipulating harsher punishment for the perpetrators of heinous crime of sacrilege.

The Chief Minister, who called on Amit Shah in New Delhi, said that sacrilege of holy books is a major challenge in the state. He said that in this context, it has been felt that the quantum of punishment for sacrilege of holy books as per existing provisions of Sections 295 and 295-A in the Indian Penal Code is too inadequate. Mr. Mann said the Union Home Minister that the Punjab Assembly had passed “The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2018, which stipulates punishment upto life imprisonment for injury, damage or sacrilege to Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Holy Quran and Holy Bible, with the intention to hurt the religious feelings of the people.”

The Chief Minister said that this amendment is in consonance with the principles of secularism enshrined in our Constitution. However, he said that these Bills were pending for assent of the President of India since October, 2018. Asserting that Punjab is a border State, it is extremely necessary to maintain communal harmony. Mr. Mann sought the intervention of the Union government for getting early Presidential assent for the said Bills as rigorous punishment is required to deter criminals trying to disturb communal peace and brotherhood in the State.

Flagging another important issue, the Chief Minister said that as per international norms, construction can be made beyond 150 meters of Zero Line but at some places in Punjab, the Border Security Fence is at a large distance away from the Zero Line. Mr. Mann said that as a huge chunk of farming land lies between the International Border and existing fence, so a number of farmers, who have to go across the Border Fence to cultivate this land, face a lot of hardships on a daily basis.

