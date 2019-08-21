Punjab seeks ₹1,000 cr. as flood relief package

The Punjab government has written to the Prime Minister seeking a ₹1,000 crore special flood relief package.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday also urged him to instruct the authorities concerned to waive crop loans of banks and financial institutions availed by the affected farmers.

The flooding in the river Sutlej due to discharge of water from the Bhakra Dam has caused extensive damage to standing crops and inundated residential areas in the villages, wrote the Chief Minister, adding that an early estimate suggested the damage to be more than ₹1,700 crore.

Natural calamity

The State government has declared it a natural calamity in the affected areas, said the Chief Minister, adding that though necessary assistance was given by the Army authorities, the floods in the river Sutlej had severely damaged standing crops, houses and other rural and urban infrastructure at many places, especially in the districts of Ropar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kapurthala covering over 100 villages.

The request from the Chief Minister came amid reports that 326 villages across the State had been adversely affected, with loss of standing crops on nearly 1.20 lakh acres.

According to an official spokesperson, with rescue and relief operations on a war-footing, 5,023 people have so far been rescued from the affected villages.

Food packets dropped

Helicopters of the Army were pressed into service on Wednesday to airdrop food packets in flood-hit villages of Jalandhar district as they remain inundated because of breaches in the embankments of the Sutlej river.

(With PTI inputs)