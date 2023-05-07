HamberMenu
Punjab scaling new heights of development under AAP govt., says Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal sought votes for his party's candidate for the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

May 07, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Jalandhar

PTI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a road show on May 6, 2023, ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat by-election, in Jalandhar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a road show on May 6, 2023, ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat by-election, in Jalandhar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab was scaling new "heights of development" under the Bhagwant Mann government, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on May 7 as he sought votes for his party's candidate for the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Addressing a roadshow along with Chief Minister Mann on the second day of his visit to Punjab, Mr. Kejriwal also referred to the 300 units of free electricity being provided to people in the State.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. AAP has fielded former MLA Sushil Rinku for the contest.

Campaigning in Shahkot, Mr. Kejriwal told people that they have voted for the Congress for 60 years and asked them to give AAP a chance now, saying if they do not like his party's work, then "do not vote for us in the 2024 General Elections".

Praising the AAP dispensation for the work done in Punjab in the last year, Mr. Kejriwal claimed several people have told him that they have not seen such a government in the state in 75 years.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann greet the gathering during the roadshow.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann greet the gathering during the roadshow. | Photo Credit: ANI

"In the last one year, Punjab is scaling the heights of development," the Chief Minister of Delhi said, adding, "Mohalla clinics are being set up, farmers are getting compensation and people are getting government jobs."

He also said industrial projects worth ₹40,000 crore have started coming up in Punjab and these would generate 2.50 lakh jobs.

On the 300 units of free electricity, Mr. Kejriwal said opposition parties used to question how money would come to fund the scheme. "Our party is honest and Mann saab is an honest Chief Minister," he said, adding that the money for free electricity was being paid through the State exchequer.

The previous governments of the State used to "loot" the government coffers, Mr. Kejriwal alleged.

Attacking the Congress leadership, he claimed the party has become so arrogant that none of its senior leaders came to Jalandhar to seek votes.

"I want to ask you, did Rahul Gandhi come to seek votes? Did any big leader of the Congress come to seek votes? They do not need your votes," he said.

