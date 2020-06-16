Other States

Punjab says PM Modi recommends State’s COVID-19 micro-containment model

A video grab of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a discussion, via video-conferencing, with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of 21 States and Union Territories on ways to check the spread of novel coronavirus, in New Delhi.

A video grab of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a discussion, via video-conferencing, with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of 21 States and Union Territories on ways to check the spread of novel coronavirus, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

At videconference with CMs, PM praised Punjab’s strategies

A Punjab government statement on Tuesday said that, while appreciating the State’s COVID-19 micro-containment and house-to-house surveillance strategy during a videoconference with Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all other States to adopt the model that was helping Punjab successfully control the spread of the pandemic to a significant extent.

According to the statement, the PM had intervened as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was describing Punjab’s model to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) and had suggested that all States should follow the same strategic approach.

The videoconference was part of Mr. Modi’s scheduled two-day interactions to review the COVID-19 situation and the management strategies for it from all States.

Economic impact

During the meeting, Captain Amarinder suggested to the Prime Minister to set up a group, which should include a few CMs, to discuss and formulate a coordinated Centre-State response to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the economy and governments across the country, added the statement.

The economic fallout of COVID-19

The Chief Minister, according to the statement, said a detailed memorandum had already been sent to the Government of India, listing out the impact of COVID-19 and also seeking fiscal and non-fiscal assistance. Captain Amarinder requested that the State’s pending share of taxes be released to tide over the fiscal crisis. The crisis in Punjab was likely to be acute, with a shortfall of about ₹25,000-₹30,000 crore in revenue collection on various counts, he said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 7:39:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-says-pm-modi-recommends-states-covid-19-micro-containment-model/article31844113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY