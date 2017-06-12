Punjab ryots protest demanding loan waiver

Farmer groups across the State, staged dharnas on Monday demanding that the State government implementits election promise of waiving loans of the debt-ridden farmers.

Farmers belonging to seven outfits protested in almost all the districts and submitted a demand charter to the respective deputy commissioners.

“We have gathered to remind the government of its election promise..Congress had promised loan waiver to farmers during the recent assembly election campaign and so it should implement its promise without any delay,” Kirti Kisan Union leader Nirbhay Singh leader told The Hindu.