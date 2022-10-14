Punjab Rupnagar district launches app for women facing gender-based violence

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Rupnagar district on Thursday launched a first of its kind online initiative - ‘Sakhi-One Stop Centre’ with an aim to support the women who have been victims of gender-based violence.

Preeti Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (Rupnagar) said the purpose of the initiative was to provide immediate help to aggrieved women in the district with the use of digital technology through ‘web portal’ and the ‘application (app)’. “This initiative will prove to be a catalyst for solving the violence against women. Women in distress can file complaint through the online app/portal to get immediate help,” she said.

“Through this initiative we will also provide various other services to the victimised women under one roof such as psycho-social counselling, police assistance, medical assistance, legal assistance and temporary shelter up to a maximum of 5 days,” she added.

Ms. Yadav said that all complaints received on the app-portal would be directly monitored by the district administration and necessary action would be taken by concerned departments in stipulated time.