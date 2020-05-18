Coronavirus lockdown | Punjab rules out inter-State buses till May 31

Migrant workers in Amritsar on Monday queue up for medical screening before going to the railway station to board a special train to Raebareli.

CHANDIGARH

18 May 2020 23:38 IST

Local bus services to start in non-containment zones soon, says Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday directed the transport department to draft standard operating procedures for resumption of local bus movement in all but the containment zones, but ruled out inter-State bus services till May 31.

Terming the danger of COVID-19 spread due to mixing of people with the start of the relaxations as the real test, the Chief Minister directed all departments to ensure close monitoring and strict adherence to all advisories. He asked the police department to be tough in ensuring social distancing and other necessary COVID-19 prevention protocols and to fine those stepping out without masks.

Stringent protocol

At a videoconference to review the novel coronavirus and lockdown situation in the State, the Chief Minister instructed the transport department to put in place stringent protocols for handling daily passengers taking point-to-point inter-State buses that will start plying after May 31.

While making it clear that inter-State movement will be allowed only on special and Shramik trains at least till May 31, Capt. Amarinder said intra-State buses will start plying in a phased manner.

Referring to the continued entry of migrants, NRIs and others via special trains and flights, the Chief Minister reiterated his earlier directions for strict adherence to quarantine rules. So far, 60,000 Punjabis had registered for return to the State, he said, adding that 20,000 NRIs were also expected to return.

Capt. Amarinder said while Punjab was willingly sending back people, including migrants, from other States, spending ₹7.5 lakh per train, other States were not responding likewise and asking his government instead to arrange for ferrying Punjabis back from there.

More than 2 lakh migrants out of the 11 lakh who had registered on the special portal created by the government have left the State, the Chief Minister said, and as many as 20 trains are departing from Punjab every day, with 15 scheduled for Uttar Pradesh and 6 for Bihar on May 18. He said while more trains were needed for Bihar, the State was not willing to take in people at this stage as their quarantine facilities were full.