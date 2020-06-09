Other States

‘Punjab revenue may dip by 30%’

Power subsidy for farmers to continue, says Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said capital expenditure in essential sectors such as health, education and infrastructure would be retained at ₹5,000 crore, notwithstanding the economic crisis facing the State, which was expecting a shortfall of nearly 30% in the Total Revenue Receipts (TRR) in the financial year 2020-21 on account of lockdown effect.

Reviewing the economic situation of the State at a videoconference of the Empowered Committee of Cabinet on Fiscal Management, the Chief Minister said the focus of his government was on ensuring that salaries and pensions continue to be paid on time.

‘No compromise’

“No compromise could be made to ensure funding for all front-line departments, such as health, police and local bodies, which were working 24X7 in battling the disaster,” he said.

As per the Finance Department’s estimates, Punjab can expect TRR of around ₹62,246 crore during FY 2020-21, i.e. a shortfall of around ₹25,758 crore or a 29.26% dip.

The Chief Minister said the power subsidy to farmers would continue and there was no question of the government accepting the condition to replace it with direct cash transfer for availing of the additional borrowing limit allowed by the Centre.

“This so-called power reform was violative of the country’s federal structure,” he said, adding that he would write to the Prime Minister on this issue as the Central government could not put conditions on States for availing loans.

Pointing out that this, and the recent Ordinance on agricultural reforms, could further pave the way for elimination of the MSP regime, Captain Amarinder said he would convey Punjab’s opposition to the Centre very strongly.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 1:04:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-revenue-may-dip-by-30/article31783079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY