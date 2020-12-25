Punjab residents launch online campaign to solicit NRIs’ support for farmers

A group of Punjab residents has launched an online campaign urging NRIs to come to India to lend “moral and material” support to farmers protesting against the Centre’s agriculture laws.
Manik Goyal and Joban Randhawa, who are organising the #NRIsChaloDelhi campaign, said they want to increase awareness among NRIs and channelise their support for the farmers’ cause.
A group of NRIs has decided to reach India on December 30 to lend “moral and material” support to protesting farmers camping at the Singhu border on the outskirts of Delhi in a bid to further strengthen their agitation against the three farm laws, the organisers said on Friday.
“NRIs led by Surinder Mavi (Toronto-Patiala) and his friends Raman Brar (Toronto-Faridkot), Vikramjit Saran (Vancouver-Mansa), are coming to India to contribute towards farmers’ cause so as to provide moral and material support towards the ongoing farmers’ agitation,” they said.
The organisers said the ongoing farmers’ agitation has led to “worldwide interest and support”.
As children of farmers and Punjab, it is the moral duty of NRIs to stand with the toiling sons and daughters of India who are braving harsh winter nights at Delhi borders for their rights, they added.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, are camping at Delhi borders for about a month demanding the repeal of “anti-farmer” laws.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath