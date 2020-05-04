Punjab reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Punjab on Monday reported two more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the total tally to 23. Additionally, 132 new cases surfaced in the State, according to an official statement.

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases have reached 1,232 in the State, which include pilgrims who had recently returned from Nanded in Maharashtra, where they had gone to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Hazur Sahib.

The patients who died were from Kapurthala and Ludhiana districts. The State Health Department said on May 4 that as many as 52 new cases had been reported from Sangrur, 26 from Tarn Taran, 15 from Barnala, 13 from Ferozepur, 12 from Faridkot, six from Gurdaspur, four from Jalandhar, two from Pathankot and one each from Bathinda and Mansa districts.

The total active number of cases in the State at present are 1,081. As many as 128 COVID-19 patients have so far been cured in Punjab, the statement said.

Increased testing

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought immediate enhancement of the viral testing capacity at each of the six premier research institutions located in the State and in Chandigarh to 2,000 tests a day.

These institutions are: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh; Institute of Microbial Technology-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Chandigarh; Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali; National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali; National Agricultural Biotechnology Institute, Mohali; and Central University, Bathinda.

The Chief Minister wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to issue urgent directives to these institutions to scale up their testing capacity and assist the State government in its public health response to COVID-19. The State government, he said, was making all possible efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Union government from time to time.

In Haryana, one death was reported on May 4, taking the total to six, and 75 fresh cases surfaced, taking the total tally of cumulative cases to 517 in the State, according to a statement from the government. On May 4, Sonipat district saw as many as 29 new cases while Ambala saw reported 23. Fourteen cases surfaced in Jhajjar district as well, it said.

Hooda concerned

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed deep concern over the sudden spurt in cases in Haryana. “Corona infections in Haryana were appearing to be under control but with sudden surge in cases, the situation cannot be considered normal,” he said.

He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should take the decision to relax the lockdown in the State only after reviewing the current situation. “Health Minister Anil Vij has already expressed the fear that a relaxation in the lockdown could have dire consequences. The Chief Minister should seriously consider the concerns raised by his Cabinet colleague and assess the ground situation before lifting the lockdown from the State,” he said.