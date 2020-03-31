Punjab reports one more death; no fresh case on Tuesday

Punjab on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 death, taking the toll on account of the deadly virus to four. However, no fresh case was reported on March 31.

A 65-year-old man, resident of Nayagoan in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), died at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

“The Nayagaon patient, who was found positive and was undergoing treatment at the PGI, died today,” said Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner, SAS Nagar. He was admitted after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness.

The Health department said the number of positive cases stands at 41.

Amid concerns, the All India LPG Distributors Federation has clarified that there is no shortage of LPG in Chandigarh and Punjab. Federation’s general secretary Manoj Nangia said the oil companies have decided to give an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakhs to any staff of the distributors in case of death related to the novel corona virus.

“The customers should book the refills when required in the usual manner and should not panic as all refills are being delivered at the doorstep within two days at the maximum,” he said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered extension of the service of all retiring police personnel and home guards by two months, to strengthen the citizen outreach on the ground.

“Uniformed personnel of the police and the Punjab Home Guards working with the government of Punjab shall continue to work irrespective of their date of retirement till May 31,” said a statement.

The Chief Minister has also asked the police and the civil administration to take all steps to protect and provide for the homeless and the migrant labour stranded in Punjab. He spoke to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and apprised him of the arrangements being made for such migrants from Bihar, said the statement.

While 107 FIRs were registered on Tuesday for violation of curfew-home quarantine restrictions, 132 persons were arrested across the State.