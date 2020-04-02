Punjab reports five new COVID-19 cases

Punjab on Wednesday reported five fresh positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 46. Besides, so far four virus related deaths have been reported.

State’s health department said three positive cases are from Mohali and one each from Ludhiana and Amritsar.

Mobile testing vans

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, meanwhile directed the health department to make mobile testing vans operational in all the districts having pandemic hotspots to conduct community testing for SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness).

The Chief Minister has also ordered a drive to scale up the isolation beds to 5,000 in the next few days to meet any eventuality. Though there are no confirmed estimates available, the State government is preparing for the worst case scenario, said an official statement.

Reviewing the availability of essential medical equipment to handle COVID-19 cases in the State, Captain Amarinder has asked the health department to order the necessary protective gear, ventilators, masks etc on a priority basis.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, continuous testing of samples prepared indigenously by Punjab companies was being ensured and orders for approved equipment had already been placed.

Labour shortage

With Punjab staring at labour shortage during the wheat harvesting season that is all set to begin, Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa has asked the Chief Minister to pay individual labourers a minimum wage for the next 15 days, to ensure their financial security.