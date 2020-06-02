Other States

Punjab reports 38 COVID-19 cases; total 2,301

Veteran Akali leader and Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) chief Ranjit Singh Brahmpura. File

Veteran Akali leader and Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) chief Ranjit Singh Brahmpura. File   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Active cases 257 and 2,000 patients have been cured, says govt.

Punjab recorded 38 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the tally to 2,301, according to an official statement.

The Health department said the major chunk of the new cases, nine and eight, were reported from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur districts respectively. The active cases are 257 and 2,000 patients have been cured till June 1, it added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) president and former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura has asked Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur to exert pressure on the Union government to provide a relief package to Punjab amid the situation arising on account of the prolonged lockdown.

“Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur should put pressure on the Union government to provide relief packages to all the States and in particular for Punjab. The Centre should step up its efforts in this time of crisis. The farmers are in financial distress and the BJP-led NDA government should implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, which it had promised to the community,” said Mr. Brahmpura.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 69 updates

He also accused the Congress government of failing to provide medical treatment to COVID-19 infected victims as per the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 12:22:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-reports-38-covid-19-cases-total-2301/article31726998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY