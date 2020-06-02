Punjab reports 38 COVID-19 cases; total 2,301

Punjab recorded 38 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the tally to 2,301, according to an official statement.

The Health department said the major chunk of the new cases, nine and eight, were reported from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur districts respectively. The active cases are 257 and 2,000 patients have been cured till June 1, it added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) president and former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura has asked Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur to exert pressure on the Union government to provide a relief package to Punjab amid the situation arising on account of the prolonged lockdown.

“Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur should put pressure on the Union government to provide relief packages to all the States and in particular for Punjab. The Centre should step up its efforts in this time of crisis. The farmers are in financial distress and the BJP-led NDA government should implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, which it had promised to the community,” said Mr. Brahmpura.

He also accused the Congress government of failing to provide medical treatment to COVID-19 infected victims as per the guidelines of the World Health Organization.