Punjab reports 106COVID-19 deaths

CHANDIGARH

02 September 2020 23:30 IST

Late diagnosis to blame: Health Minister

Punjab on Wednesday reported 106 COVID-19 deaths, highest in a single day since the outbreak, taking the toll to 1,618. The State also saw 1,514 new cases.

The number of positive cases have now reached 56,989. The major chunk of new cases, 242 and 171, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said delayed diagnosis of patients was the main cause of the high mortality rate. “As many as 67% of deaths were due to patients reporting at the health facilities after suffering severe signs and symptoms,” he said.

Pointing to reports received from districts about resistance in communities to sampling and testing for the virus, Mr. Sidhu said even symptomatic persons with co-morbidities have not been reporting to the healthcare facilities till the disease becomes acute.

“This is the cause for maximum deaths being among patients with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney disease,” he said, adding that more than 50% of the COVID deaths in the State have been among diabetics.

The Minister said the delay in patients reporting at hospitals and healthcare facilities were on account of false propaganda and fake news being spread by anti-social elements regarding testing and isolation of patients and negative propaganda against health workers.

‘Take stern action’

Mr. Sidhu asked the Director General of Police to initiate stern action against anti-social elements spreading misinformation.

Meanwhile, Haryana recorded 1,792 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of positive cases to 68,218. The State also reported 15 deaths. The major chunk of new cases, 184 and 152, were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad districts respectively. The active cases are 12,622 and 54,875 patients have so far recovered, said an official statement.