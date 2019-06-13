‘Punjab releasing water to Pak. to prevent flooding’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday dismissed allegations that the government has been releasing water to Pakistan even as the State’s canals are drying out. He said surplus water was being discharged as a precautionary measure to prevent flooding in the areas along Sutlej and Beas rivers.

The Chief Minister said that the allegations levelled by Punjabi Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira are “politically motivated and aimed at spreading disinformation”.

“Khaira is a chronic attention-seeker with no credibility and no respect for truth,” said Capt. Amarinder. He added that the decision to release excess water in a regulated manner was taken by a technical committee which involved all the partner States.

“A unanimous view emerged at the meeting that there was clearly surplus water and it would be appropriate to use it gainfully by releasing excess supplies and get the benefit of power generation too. If it was not done now then excess water released through spillway would not only go waste, but would also cause flood damages in the areas located along Sutlej and Beas rivers, the committee found,” Captain Amarinder said in a statement.

‘No shortage’

He added that there was no shortage of water because of this discharge and the water requirement for sowing cotton was being fully met.

Water has also been released in all canals to meet the requirements for paddy transplantation which is due to start from June 13, said the Chief Minister.