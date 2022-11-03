Punjab refused to use biodecomposer to control stubble burning: Union Environment Minister

Punjab had committed to using the biodecomposer in only 5,000 acres, while the total area under paddy cultivation in the State is almost 75 lakh acres

With air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) expected to deteriorate to “severe” conditions, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said that Punjab had fallen short of its commitments to curb stubble burning by “officially refusing” to use the biodecomposer spray that reportedly helps farmers to manage their paddy straw.

Pusa biodecomposer is a microbial solution developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi that decomposes paddy stubble into manure. It has been tested for over two years in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. “However, the AAP government in Punjab has said that they won’t be using it. Without any scientific evidence they are claiming that this doesn’t work,” said Mr Yadav. “On the other hand, the spray had been successfully deployed in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and had helped reduce instances of stubble burning.”

Blame game

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Mr Yadav blamed Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for turning Delhi into a “gas chamber”, underlining that Punjab has seen a 19% increase in farm fires in comparison to last year, with 3,634 fires reported on Wednesday alone.

A day earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the Central government for rising incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, which is also ruled by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Centre had ”declined” requests to provide cash incentives to farmers for not burning their crop residue, he said.

Slow progress

M.M. Kutty, Chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management, said that Punjab had committed to using the biodecomposer in only 5,000 acres. The total area under paddy cultivation in Punjab is close to 75 lakh acres.

Adverse meteorological conditions had worsened the air pollution crisis in the Delhi NCR region but overall, there was also a palpable rise in awareness among farmers in Punjab too that burning was not a solution, Mr. Kutty told The Hindu. “Our ground investigations have shown that more farmers are collecting their stubble as bales and relying on multiple options to dispose them. While there’s an increase in burning this year compared to last, it’s lower than in 2020. There is change but it is slow,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)