Punjab reeling under corruption, mafia rule: Kejriwal

Give AAP a chance and no one will be able to shake it, he said

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that there is rampant corruption and crime in Punjab, and the State was reeling under ‘inspector and mafia’ rule.

Addressing a gathering at an interaction event with traders and businesspersons in Bathinda, Mr. Kejriwal said that like Delhi, AAP will give an honest Government in Punjab as well.

“Punjab has given a lot of opportunities to the Congress, Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party to form the Government in Punjab, but now give the Aam Aadmi Party a chance. Give it a chance and no one will be able to shake the AAP Government like Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said that traders and businessmen were living in a state of fear in Punjab due to inspector raj and crime. “How will business thrive in such an environment? On the contrary, the traders will want to limit their trade. In Punjab, there was a need for business to flourish so that youth could get employment. Therefore a safe environment free from crime and corruption would be created in Punjab,” he said.