Punjab recruits 482 new medical officers amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHANDIGARH:

11 November 2020 05:29 IST

Move to meet staff shortages, provide employment

In a bid to give a boost to the State’s fight against COVID-19, Punjab has recruited new medical officers, who are expected to immediately render their services towards the COVID-19 response, and meet staff shortages.

State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 482 medical officers, including 107 specialist doctors. “The 107 specialist doctors, who are likely to be assigned to District and Sub-Divisional hospitals to meet the shortage of such doctors there, include 19 ENT (ear, nose and throat), 32 pathologists, seven medicine [specialists], 18 ophthalmologists, four psychiatrists, 11 skin and 16 ortho [orthopaedic] specialists. The 375 new Medical Officers (General) will help overcome the shortage in emergency services,” said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who held a virtual Covid review meeting.

The Chief Minister said the appointments are also a part of the State government’s strategic focus on providing employment to youth under the ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ scheme. “Under this flagship scheme, the Health Department had recruited a total of 7,000 doctors and paramedical staff from 2017 till 2019, while recruitment to another 3,940 posts is in process,” he said.

Capt. Amarinder said that the new recruits of the Health and Family Welfare Department were expected to join immediately and render their services towards COVID-19 response. He directed the Department of Medical Education and Research to also expedite its recruitment, and plan for regular recruitment for technicians.

Earlier, the Health Minister administered the pledge to newly recruited Medical Officers (general), and specialist doctors, to take up their duties with commitment and sincerity, and join the State’s efforts in battling the coronavirus pandemic with responsibility.

Pointing out that the health staff in the State had been working tirelessly to save lives from the pandemic since March 2020, Mr. Sidhu said the State government, on its part, was supporting these “COVID-19 warriors” in every possible way. “Apart from ₹50 lakh as financial assistance for family members of health workers who unfortunately die in the fight against the coronavirus, a host of other welfare measures were in place to help them,” he added.