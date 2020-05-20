Punjab records one death, three new cases; toll increases to 38

CM Amarinder Singh

CHANDIGARH

20 May 2020 23:56 IST

State government ropes in private clinical establishments for COVID-19 fight

Punjab recorded 3 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and reported one more death, taking the toll to 38 in the State, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 2,005. The patient who died was from Jalandhar. The Health Department said the active cases are 173 and 1,794 patients have so far recovered.

Facilitation centre

The Punjab government has set up a facilitation centre at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to help the people coming back on special flights from abroad to return to their respective districts in the State.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said transport facility has been made at the IGI Centre to ensure the comfortable return of stranded people to their home districts, where they will be required to stay in quarantine for 14 days and will also be tested for COVID-19. Those found negative would be sent home for another two weeks of self-quarantine while those who test positive will be shifted to isolation centres for care-treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Wednesday notified an ordinance to bring private clinical establishments into the ambit of its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official statement said the notification, under sub Section (3) of Section 1 of the Punjab Clinical Establishments (Registration & Regulation) Ordinance, 2020, brings all clinical establishments having capacity of more than 50 beds under the provisions of the ordinance.

This is in line with the decision taken by the Council of Ministers at its meeting on April 10.

“The ordinance would provide a mechanism for registration and regulation of clinical establishments in a professional manner, to ensure compliance of minimum standards of facilities and services, as well as transparency in the functioning of these establishments for fair and proper delivery of health services to the common man,” said the statement.

Council for execution

To implement the provisions, a State Council for Clinical Establishments will be set up under the chairmanship of the Administrative Secretary, Health with Director, Health as Member Secretary.