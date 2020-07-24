Punjab records 441 cases, eight deaths

CHANDIGARH

24 July 2020

Punjab recorded 441 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and eight deaths, taking the total fatalities to 277, according to an official statement.

The number of cases has reached 11,739. The major chunk of new cases, 89 and 63, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health Department said there were 3,721 active cases and 7,741 had been cured so far.

In Haryana, 789 cases were reported, taking the total to 28,975. The State reported six deaths, taking the fatalities to 378. The major chunk of new cases, 220 and 139, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. There are 6,348 active cases and 22,249 patients have so far been discharged, said a statement.

