Punjab records 86 new cases

Punjab recorded 86 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 2,805, according to an official statement.

The State Health Department said the major chunk of new cases, 19 and 13 were reported from Pathankot and Amritsar districts respectively. It said the active cases are 518 and 2,232 patients have so far recovered, it added.

In Haryana, 370 new cases surfaced, taking the tally of cases to 5,579. Seven deaths were also reported in the State taking the toll to 52, according to a government statement.