Other States

Punjab records 86 new cases

Punjab recorded 86 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 2,805, according to an official statement.

The State Health Department said the major chunk of new cases, 19 and 13 were reported from Pathankot and Amritsar districts respectively. It said the active cases are 518 and 2,232 patients have so far recovered, it added.

In Haryana, 370 new cases surfaced, taking the tally of cases to 5,579. Seven deaths were also reported in the State taking the toll to 52, according to a government statement.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 12:07:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-records-86-new-cases/article31799295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY