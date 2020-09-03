Punjab records 73 COVID-19 deaths, starts walk-in testing

Punjab recorded 1,527 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and reported 73 more deaths taking the tally to 1,690, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 58,515. The major chunk, 227 and 168, were reported from Jalandhar and Amritsar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 15,554 and 41,271 patients have so far been cured.
Punjab has decided to allow free walk-in testing in government hospitals and mobile vans, and similar testing at a nominal manpower cost not exceeding ₹250 by private doctors and hospitals, to encourage increased testing to check the surge.
Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said the government will provide training and kits to private hospitals and doctors for the tests, which will be allowed on the basis of the Aadhaar card and mobile numbers. “With test results available for RAT in 30 minutes, this will lead to substantial increase in testing and early diagnosis and treatment,” she said.
