Punjab records 6,472 new COVID-19 cases, 142 deaths

Night curfew timings extended

Punjab recorded 6,472 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and reported 142 more deaths, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases so far have reached 3,58,186 across the State. The major chunk of new cases 952, 867 and 614 were reported from Ludhiana, SAS Nagar and Jalandhar districts respectively.

The Health department said the active cases are 53,426 and 2,95,988 patients have so far recovered.

Meanwhile, in Union Territory of Chandigarh, amid the rising number of cases, the administration on Wednesday decided to extend the timing of curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m every day.

“All shops, malls, multiplexes etc. will close by 5 p.m. every day with home delivery allowed upto 9 p.m. All non-essential activities will be banned during the night curfew. This will come into effect on April 29, 2021 and will be in force till further orders,” said an official statement.

At present, the curfew timings in the city are from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m.

Schools closed till May 15

“All educational institutions, school, colleges, coaching institutions, libraries etc. will remain closed till May 15,” it added.