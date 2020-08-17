Punjab records 51 virus deaths, 1,492 new cases

CHANDIGARH

17 August 2020 23:47 IST

Total number of cases crosses 32,000

Punjab recorded 1,492 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported 51 deaths taking the toll to 862, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 32,695. The major chunk of new cases, 298 and 220 were reported from Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 11,653 and 20,180 patients have so far recovered.

Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 114 new cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,216. The active cases in the city are 1,001 while 1,183 patients have so far recovered. 30 deaths have been reported till now, the statement said.

