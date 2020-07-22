Punjab records 381 cases, 2 more COVID-19 deaths

CHANDIGARH

22 July 2020 05:12 IST

Major chunk of new infections from Sangrur and Patiala districts

Punjab recorded 381 cases on Tuesday and reported two more deaths taking the tally to 263, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 10,889. The major chunk of the new cases, 74 and 69, were reported from Sangrur and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 3,237 and 7,389 patients have so far been cured.

Chandigarh reported 14 cases taking the number of positive cases to 751. The active cases are 221, official statement said.

