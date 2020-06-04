Punjab records 34 COVID-19 cases

CHANDIGARH

04 June 2020 03:15 IST

Punjab recorded 34 COVID-19 cases on June 3 and reported one more death taking the tally to 47, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 2,376. The patient who died was from Jalandhar district. The Health department said the active cases are 300 and 2,029 patients have so far been cured.

