Punjab records 2,137 COVID-19 new cases, 71 deaths

Punjab recorded 2,137 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and reported 71 more deaths taking the tally to 2,061, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 69,684. The major chunk of the new cases, 319 and 311, were reported from S.A.S. Nagar and Amritsar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 17,065 and 50,558 patients have so far been cured.
Amid easing of restrictions, the government announced that those flying in from abroad with negative certificates up to 96 hours can now go for home quarantine.
Chief Minister Amrinder Singh said international travellers who get themselves tested on arrival at the airport, as part of the Central government’s new directives, can also go home for quarantine if found negative. He said the State was at the 17th position in the country in terms of the cases.
Coronavirus India lockdown Day 168 updates
The Chief Minister said after the decline in testing due to rumour mongering and fake propaganda, the number had again touched around 28,000 per day as the police had cracked down on miscreants spreading misinformation. Pointing out that 28,688 tests were conducted on Tuesday, he said it would be raised to 30,000 soon. The focus of the State government is on saving lives, for which early testing is essential, he said.
