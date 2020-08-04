Punjab records 19 COVID-19 deaths, Haryana 7

CHANDIGARH

04 August 2020 05:22 IST

Punjab recorded 677 COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported 19 more deaths taking the tally to 442, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 18,527. The major chunk, 186 and 118, were reported from Ludhiana and Bathinda districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 6,203 and 11,882 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 654 cases surfaced taking the tally of cumulative cases to 37,173. It also reported seven deaths taking the tally to 440. The major chunk, 170 and 106, were reported from Faridabad and Panipat districts respectively. The active cases are 6,263 and 30,470 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.

Advertising

Advertising