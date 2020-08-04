Punjab records 19 COVID-19 deaths, Haryana 7

Punjab recorded 677 COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported 19 more deaths taking the tally to 442, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 18,527. The major chunk, 186 and 118, were reported from Ludhiana and Bathinda districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 6,203 and 11,882 patients have so far been cured.
In Haryana, 654 cases surfaced taking the tally of cumulative cases to 37,173. It also reported seven deaths taking the tally to 440. The major chunk, 170 and 106, were reported from Faridabad and Panipat districts respectively. The active cases are 6,263 and 30,470 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath