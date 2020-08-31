Punjab records 1,689 new cases and 56 deaths

CHANDIGARH

31 August 2020 00:39 IST

Punjab recorded 1,689 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and reported 56 deaths, taking the toll to 1,404, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases have reached 52,526. The major chunk of new cases, 273 and 188, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively. The health department said the active cases are 15,375 and 35,747 patients have so far recovered.

In Haryana, twelve more people succumbed to the virus on Sunday as the State reported another major spike of 1,295 cases, pushing its infection count to 63,282.

Advertising

Advertising

So far, the State has reported 682 deaths due to the infection, according to a health bulletin.

(With PTI inputs)