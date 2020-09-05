Punjab records 1,498 fresh COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths

Punjab recorded 1,498 fresh COVID-19 cases on September 4 and reported 49 more deaths taking the tally to 1,739, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases have reached 60,013. The major chunk of new cases, 210 and 184 were reported from Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 15,731 and 42,543 patients have so far been cured.
In Haryana, 1,884 fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced, taking the total tally of positive cases to 71,983. Haryana also reported 19 deaths taking the total tally to 759. The major chunk of new cases, 229 and 223 were reported from Gurugram and Karnal districts respectively. The active cases are 14,053 and 57,171 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath