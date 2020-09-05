Punjab records 1,498 fresh COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths

In Haryana, 1,884 fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced, taking the total tally of positive cases to 71,983

Punjab recorded 1,498 fresh COVID-19 cases on September 4 and reported 49 more deaths taking the tally to 1,739, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases have reached 60,013. The major chunk of new cases, 210 and 184 were reported from Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 15,731 and 42,543 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 1,884 fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced, taking the total tally of positive cases to 71,983. Haryana also reported 19 deaths taking the total tally to 759. The major chunk of new cases, 229 and 223 were reported from Gurugram and Karnal districts respectively. The active cases are 14,053 and 57,171 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.