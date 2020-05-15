Punjab records 11 fresh cases, tally mounts to 1,935

Punjab recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,935, according to an official statement.

The Health department said the major chunk of cases, seven and three, were reported from Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The active cases are 1,680 and 223 patients have so far been cured, it added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh allowed tiny cottage industries in non-containment mixed use areas of Ludhiana to resume operations, in order to support the opening of bigger industries that are dependent on the small ones for components etc.

“The resumption of operations in these small units, which normally have labour living on or in the vicinity of the premises, will be subject to requirements of access control and strict compliance with COVID SOPs,” said the Chief Minister.

1 death in Haryana

In Haryana one coronavirus death was reported while 25 more positive cases surfaced, taking the State’s cumulative cases of confirmed cases to 818.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, two fresh cases surfaced, taking the tally to 191.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration has announced extension of summer vacation in all government and government-aided schools till further orders, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.