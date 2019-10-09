Punjab police team attacked in Haryana

A Punjab police team carrying out a raid in neighbouring Haryana on Wednesday came under attack from locals, leaving several members of the unit injured.

A villager also died after he was hit by a bullet in the melee.

Reacting to the development, the Haryana police said it happened owing to procedural lapses on the part of their Punjab counterparts.

Team rescued

A team of Bathinda police had gone to Desu Jodha village in Sirsa district in Haryana to arrest a person allegedly involved in drug trafficking. It had to be rescued by the Haryana police after being attacked by villagers.

An official spokesperson of Haryana Police said the vehicle the Bathinda police team arrived in was also torched by the villagers. “In self-defence, the police team fired in the air. The villagers fired gunshots at the police — several personnel as well as villagers sustained injuries. A head constable who sustained serious injuries has been admitted at a hospital in Bathinda,” said the spokesperson.

Investigation on

While the spokesperson said the Haryana police are investigating the matter, he added that the Bathinda team should have, in accordance with standard operating procedure, informed the local police before conducting the raid.

“No such information was given to the Sirsa police in this case, which shows a procedural lapse on the part of Bathinda police,” said the spokesperson.