Punjab police solve murder case involving Suresh Raina’s relatives

Three members of an inter-State gang of criminals have been arrested

The Punjab police on Wednesday said it had solved the case of attack and murder involving cricketer Suresh Raina’s kin, with the arrest of three members of an inter-State gang of criminals.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said that 11 other accused were yet to be arrested over the murder that took place on the night of August 19 in village Tharyal of Pathankot.

Mr. Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar, a contractor, had died on the spot, while his son Kaushal Kumar succumbed to injuries on August 31 and wife Asha Rani is in hospital in critical condition. Two others injured in the attack were discharged from hospital.

After the incident, the Chief Minister had ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case thoroughly and expeditiously.

The SIT, during investigation, gathered circumstantial and physical evidence related to the case and more than 100 suspected persons were called during investigation, according to the DGP.

“Further investigations are in progress to arrest the 11 absconders, including one identified person, and solve other robberies in which the gang members were involved,” he said.