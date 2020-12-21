Punjab police seize 11 hand grenades dropped by drone from Pakistan

CHANDIGARH

21 December 2020 16:26 IST

The Punjab police on Monday said that five days after busting a drone module with international linkages in Amritsar (rural) district, on December 20, they seized 11 Arges-84 hand grenades dropped on the night of December 19 by a drone launched from Pakistan, which was engaged and shot at jointly by the police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel close to the border in Gurdaspur district.

The Director General of Police said that BSF personnel deployed at BOP Chakri noticed a Pakistan drone entering Indian territory around 11:30 p.m. and they fired multiple shots in an attempt to bring down the drone. At the same time, they alerted the police The police immediately reached the area and fired multiple shots from AK47 and SLR Rifles to bring down the drone but it managed to fly back into Pakistan territory.

A combing operation was mounted the next morning, leading to the recovery of a plastic box containing the 11 Arges-84 hand grenades from near Dhussi Bandh, in the area of Salach village of Dorangla. It was attached to a wooden frame and lowered from the drone to the ground with a nylon rope.

Austrian in nature, the Arges Type HG 84 series anti-personnel fragmentation hand grenade was a conventional system designed to inflict massive damage to soft targets within its blast radius, spraying shrapnel out to a distance of 30 meters at speed, the DGP noted.

FIR registered

An FIR under sections 3, 4, 5 of the Explosive Substances Act had been registered at Dorangla and further investigations were on, he said.

A police team investigating the December 14 drone module case of Amritsar (rural) district have arrested two Delhi-based suppliers-assemblers of drones, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight, including the four jailed smugglers who were found connected with the case.

“Four drones, one partially constructed, video transmitter system, drone hardware and other crucial evidence has been recovered in the case, in which investigation so far has revealed key linkages between Pakistan-based entities who were actively involved in the latest drone module as well as the earlier two modules. Further technical analysis and investigation was being conducted to unravel the nexus of the accused with Pakistan-based smugglers, including their links with militant outfits,” the DGP added.