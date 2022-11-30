Punjab police says licensed weapon should not be glorified in a way to threaten someone

November 30, 2022 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Amid the drive against the glorification of weapons in Punjab, the State police on Tuesday said that while a person can carry a licenced weapon, it should not be glorified in a way to threaten someone.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said that there’s not any restriction on the issuance of new arms licenses and carrying them for purpose of self-defence in the State.

Clearing the air over the confusion created about the drive against the glorification of arms, he said “a person can carry his-her licenced weapon, but should not glorify or display it in a way to threaten someone. Similarly, new arms licenses are being issued on a merit basis considering threat perception after proper verification,” he said.

The drive against the glorification of weapons had been launched in Punjab, under which verification of licensed weapons and verifying addresses of licensees was being carried out. “People were given 72 hours window period to remove their pictures with firearms from social media platforms to stop this glorification of the weapons,” he added.

Radical Sikh outfit – Dal Khalsa dismissed that there is any ‘gun culture’ prevailing in Punjab. In Bathinda, Dal Khalsa secretary for human rights affairs Imaan Singh Khara said there’s no gun culture prevailing in Punjab and political as well as police leadership backed by a section of the media, which has coined this phrase to defame people of Punjab.

The Punjab Police on November 26 asked people to remove objectionable content that promotes ‘gun culture’ from their social media handles within 72 hours. The three-day ultimatum ended on Tuesday.

Mr. Khara said Dal Khalsa rejects and registers protest against such an order, which he said would further increase insecurity in people as the government has failed to uphold the rule of law in the State.