Punjab police recover grenades, bomb from border district

CHANDIGARH:

03 December 2021 17:24 IST

An FIR number has been registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Sadar Gurdaspur police station.

After it busted two Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-sponsored terror modules in Gurdaspur district earlier this week, Punjab police has recovered four hand grenades and one “tiffin bomb” concealed in a sack at Salempur Araiyan village in the border district.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Friday said that keeping in view the recent recoveries of RDX, hand grenades and pistols from the border district, strong static and shifting nakas (checkpoints) had been laid in the entire district.

Advertising

Advertising

“During a checking near village Salempur Araiyan on Thursday, the police found a suspicious sack in the bushes on the roadside, and on checking the sack, officials recovered four hand grenades and one tiffin bomb concealed in it. Bomb Detection and Disposal teams have been informed to diffuse the explosive material,” he said.

An FIR number has been registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Sadar Gurdaspur police station.

Mr. Sahota said the Punjab police, especially border district police forces, are already on high alert and daily “night duty domination operations” are being carried out by the border police. Several police officers in the rank of Additional Director General have been deputed to personally supervise the night domination operations in the border districts, he added.

Earlier, the Gurdaspur police on Wednesday had recovered 0.9 kg RDX based on the disclosures by Sukhwinder Singh alias Sonu of Lopoke in Amritsar, who was arrested on Sunday. On Tuesday, the district police had recovered two hand grenades.