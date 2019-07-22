Punjab rly. employee questioned over spying charge

Based on alerts from intelligence agencies that a railway employee is working as a spy for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan, the Punjab police have started a probe into the matter.

The police said a case had been registered but no arrest made so far. Ramkesh Meena, working as a class IV employee, was being questioned, said the police. He has been posted at the Atari railway station in Amritsar.

“We have questioned Ramkesh Meena after we received information from intelligence agencies that he was spying for Pakistan by leaking sensitive government information. We have registered a case under Section 359 of Official Secrets Act,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravinder Singh, Amritsar, told The Hindu.

“Preliminary investigation is under way. So far, we have not arrested him. If sufficient proof is found against him then we will take necessary action as per law,” he said.

The police have registered against the accused in Gharinda police station of Amritsar.