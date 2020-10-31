Punjab police files chargesheet in rape-murder of 6-year-old

CHANDIGARH

31 October 2020 02:15 IST

The Punjab police on Friday presented the ‘challan’ (chargesheet) in the Hoshiarpur rape-murder case of a six-year-old Dalit girl in a special court, after completing investigations in less than 10 days.

A special prosecutor has been appointed for expeditious proceedings in the case, in which the State government has sought a fast-track trial to ensure speedy justice for the six-year-old victim, who was assaulted by the accused. The victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer. The accused, Gurpreet Singh, allegedly took the girl to his home and raped her. Later, he along with his grandfather Surjit Singh allegedly killed her and then burnt her body.

Both the accused were arrested on the night of October 21, hours after the girl was raped and murdered, before being burnt in Tanda village. Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had directed the police to submit its chargesheet to the court within 10 days. The police submitted their final report in the special court of Neelam Arora in nine days, after completing the probe within just eight days of the incident, an official statement said.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said utmost vigil was practised during the course of investigation, which were carried out expeditiously without compromising on quality at any stage. “Forensic teams were called in to collect evidence from the scene of the crime, while technical evidence and DNA samples were taken for forensic examination to state-of-the art laboratories. The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted by a board of medical officers,” he said.