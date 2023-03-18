ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab police cracks down on radical preacher Amritpal Singh; six supporters detained, internet snapped

March 18, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Chandigarh

There were some reports suggesting that the self-styled Sikh preacher too had been detained near Nakodar but no official confirmation has come in this regard so far

PTI

Amritpal Singh Sandhu. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Punjab Police is learnt to have launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh on March 18 detaining six of his supporters.

Internet services have been suspended across the State till 12 noon on March 19, said a senior official of the Home Affairs department.

Explained | What is Waris Punjab De and why has its rise set alarm bells ringing?

Mr. Amritpal’s cavalcade was intercepted by police in Mehatpur village in Jalandhar district on March 18.

Some supporters of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

A video also showed Mr. Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after ‘Bhai saab’ (Amritpal).

Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him.

In Punjab, fear of the return of ‘dark days’

A heavy police force was involved in the entire operation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police asked people to maintain peace and harmony. “Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech,” it said in a tweet.

Last month, Mr. Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station in the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal’s aide.

During the incident, six policemen including a Superintendent of Police rank officer had suffered injuries.

Punjab

